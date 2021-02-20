Plus two student found dead at isolated spot near her home

Idukki (Ker), Feb 20 (PTI): A 17-year-old girl who wentto school in the morning was found dead under mysteriouscircumstances at Pallivasal in this high range district latelast night, police said on Saturday.

The body of the plus two student was found in a pool ofblood at an isolated place, about half a km away from herhome, they said.

She had left her home on Friday morning in her uniform,but did not return at the usual time, prompting her parents tolodge a missing complaint with police.

''She was last seen by an autorickshaw driver.

As per his statement, her paternal relative was also withher that time.

His phone has been switched off and he is missing now,'' apolice official said, adding that efforts were already on totrace him.

The exact cause of death can be ascertained only afterthe post-mortem, the official said.

