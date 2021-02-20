Left Menu

Plus two student found dead at isolated spot near her home

PTI | Idukki | Updated: 20-02-2021 11:43 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 11:43 IST
Plus two student found dead at isolated spot near her home

Idukki (Ker), Feb 20 (PTI): A 17-year-old girl who wentto school in the morning was found dead under mysteriouscircumstances at Pallivasal in this high range district latelast night, police said on Saturday.

The body of the plus two student was found in a pool ofblood at an isolated place, about half a km away from herhome, they said.

She had left her home on Friday morning in her uniform,but did not return at the usual time, prompting her parents tolodge a missing complaint with police.

''She was last seen by an autorickshaw driver.

As per his statement, her paternal relative was also withher that time.

His phone has been switched off and he is missing now,'' apolice official said, adding that efforts were already on totrace him.

The exact cause of death can be ascertained only afterthe post-mortem, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Love Alarm Season 2 gets official release date in March, more focus on cliffhangers

Honor Band 6 India launch imminent after battery gets BIS certification

Nigerian court freezes Shell accounts ahead of Aiteo lawsuit

SolarWinds hackers studied Microsoft source code for authentication and email

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WAAREE commissions 16 MW project for MAHAGENCO under Agrifeeder scheme

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 20, 2021 PRNewswire -- WAAREE Energies, Indias largest solar module manufacturer and a leader in the EPC segment, has announced the commissioning of a 16 MW ground-mounted solar project in Gavhankund, Maharashtra. The pr...

Soon small cars in UP 112 fleet to reduce emergency response time

Smaller cars will soon replace some bigger SUVs used by Uttar Pradesh polices 112 emergency service to improve response time to distress calls and enable teams to access congested areas and narrow lanes faster, a senior official said.There ...

V-Guard Industries promoter Chittilappilly sells 40 lakh shares

Consumer electricals and electronics company V-Guard Industries has said that its Promoter and Chairman Emeritus Kochouseph Chittilappilly offloaded 40 lakh shares to promote social causes. The sale of 40 lakh shares of V-Guard Industries w...

Kim Kardashian files for divorce from Kanye West

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has filed for divorce from rapper Kanye West after almost seven years of marriage.According to People magazine, the duo parted ways on an amicable note. Kardashian filed the papers at the Los Angeles County Su...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021