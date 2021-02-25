Left Menu

PM Modi launches various projects in Puducherry; lays foundation stone for others

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 25-02-2021 12:33 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 11:49 IST
PM Modi launches various projects in Puducherry; lays foundation stone for others
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated a slew of completed projects here and laid the foundation stone for others, including in the ports and highways sectors.

The Prime Minister inaugurated a Blood Centre at state-run JIPMER, a Sports Authority of India (SAI) girls hostel at Lawspet and a reconstructed Heritage Mairie Building.

Modi laid the foundation stone for the four-laning of Sattanathapuram-Nagapattinam National Highway section, Medical College Building at Karaikal New Campus of JIPMER-Phase I and the development of Minor Port at Puducherry under Sagarmala scheme.

He also laid the foundation stone of Synthetic Athletic Track, Indira Gandhi Sports Complex in the Union Territory.

