Nadda launches 'Lokkho Sonar Bangla' manifesto crowdsourcing campaign
BJP chief J P Nadda on Thursday launched Lokkho Sonar Bangla target to build golden Bengal manifesto crowdsourcing campaign to seek suggestions from more than two crore people in West Bengal ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. He said the party's manifesto will stress the socio-economic empowerment of the Matua community, women and youth and put an end to the cut money and syndicate culture of the state. The Lokkho Sonar Bangla campaign will begin on March 3 and continue till March 30.PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 25-02-2021 12:50 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 11:58 IST
BJP chief J P Nadda on Thursday launched 'Lokkho Sonar Bangla' (target to build golden Bengal) manifesto crowdsourcing campaign to seek suggestions from more than two crore people in West Bengal ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.
He said the party's manifesto will stress the socio-economic empowerment of the Matua community, women and youth and put an end to the ''cut money'' and ''syndicate'' culture of the state.
''The Lokkho Sonar Bangla campaign will begin on March 3 and continue till March 30. We aim to reach out to more than two crore people of the state spread across all the 294 constituencies.
''There will be 30,000 suggestion boxes. We want to seek suggestions of the common people in our endeavor to build Sonar Bangla,'' Nadda said during the launch of the programme.
Nadda said that the BJP aims to build a West Bengal where women can live without fear and students from the Matua community get education and jobs to lead a good life.
''We will end Naxalism in West Bengal. We will end coal smuggling and syndicate and cut money culture,'' he said.
Bengali actor Payal Sarkar joined the saffron party in the presence of Nadda.
Assembly elections in the state are due in April-May.
