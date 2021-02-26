Left Menu

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 26-02-2021 20:30 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 20:30 IST
30 candidates in fray for AP Legislative Council poll

Amaravati, Feb 26 (PTI): A total of 30 candidates, including a sitting legislator, remained in fray for the biennial election to the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council from two Teachers constituencies as the nomination withdrawal process ended on Friday.

Eleven candidates are in the fray for the East-West Godavari Teachers constituency while 19 are in contest for the Krishna-Guntur Teachers seat.

Sitting MLC A S Ramakrishna is seeking re-election from the Krishna-Guntur constituency.

The election is scheduled for March 14.

There are five Teachers constituency seats in the 58- member Legislative Council.

Sitting MLCs Ramu Surya Rao and A S Ramakrishna are set to retire at the end of their six-year term on March 29.

While Ramakrishna is seeking re-election, Surya Rao chose to opt out.

No political party has put up its candidates for the two seats, leaving the field for the teachers.

One candidate, however, is contesting on behalf of a nondescript National Nava Kranthi Party from Krishna-Guntur.

On the last day of withdrawals on Friday, one candidate each opted out of the race from the two constituencies, according to a release from the Chief Electoral Officer K Vijayanand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

