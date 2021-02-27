BJP holds protests against Maha minister over woman's death

Left Menu

The womens wing of the Maharashtra BJP on Saturday held protests in parts of the state to demand resignation of forest minister Sanjay Rathod, whose name is being linked to the death of a woman in Pune.The protests were held at prominent locations in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Nashik, Sindhudurg, Aurangabad and other cities.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-02-2021 15:51 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 15:31 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The women's wing of the Maharashtra BJP on Saturday held protests in parts of the state to demand the resignation of forest minister Sanjay Rathod, whose name is being linked to the death of a woman in Pune.

The protests were held at prominent locations in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Nashik, Sindhudurg, Aurangabad, and other cities. As part of the protest, the agitators tried to block the main streets in these cities.

The woman had died after falling from a building in the Hadapsar area of Pune on February 8. Some social media posts and the opposition BJP have alleged that Rathod was linked to the death of the 23-year-old woman.

Holding the minister responsible for the death, a protester in Mumbai said, ''Such a person should not remain in the state cabinet. The Maharashtra government is delaying his removal. This is why we had to hit the streets.'' The BJP has already announced that it would not let the budget session of the state legislature run smoothly if Rathod does not step down before March 1. The session is scheduled to start on Monday.

