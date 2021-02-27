Left Menu

Olympian Vishnu Vardhan among top Indians for USD 15k UP Open

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 27-02-2021 20:46 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 20:41 IST
Olympian Vishnu Vardhan among top Indians for USD 15k UP Open
While 26 players made it to the qualifying draw on their ranking strength, six other players namely include Ashutosh Tiwari, Anand Prakash, Arnav Alok Goyal (all from UP), Vishnu Vardhan, Ajay Malik and Lakshit Sood were awarded the wildcard. Image Credit: ANI

Lucknow will be hosting an ITF USD 15,000 UP Open from Sunday with Olympian Vishnu Vardhan being one of the notable names among the 21 Indians in the fray. The tournament will be held at the Vaijyant Khand Mini Stadium till March 7.

While 26 players made it to the qualifying draw on their ranking strength, six other players namely include Ashutosh Tiwari, Anand Prakash, Arnav Alok Goyal (all from UP), Vishnu Vardhan, Ajay Malik and Lakshit Sood were awarded the wildcard.

After Lucknow, the men's ITF circuit will move to Indore, Pune and Delhi providing unheralded Indians to get some points in their kitty after having missed out on an entire year due to COVID-19 related restrictions.

Eight players from the qualifying round which will be played over the next two days will make it to the main draw.

''We have made all arrangements following the SOP of the International Tennis Federation, AITA and the UP government directives on Covid Management,'' the official said.

UPTA president Navneet Sehgal Saturday personally visited the tournament site to inspect the arrangements for this international event and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements, Agarwal said.

ITF gold Badge Referee Sheetal Iyer has been appointed as the ITF referee of the event, while ITF white badge umpires Parikshit Sharma and Syed Akram will be the umpires for the event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Berkshire Hathaway profit rises, helped by stock gains

Stock gains power Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway to higher profit

Google lifts three limits within Cloud Monitoring

South Korea vaccinates 18,000 to start ambitious COVID-19 campaign

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New Zealand's Auckland starts second lockdown in month

Auckland, New Zealands biggest city, woke up on Sunday morning to a second lockdown in a month as health authorities try to rein in a coronavirus cluster of the more contagious UK variant. The seven-day lockdown, announced late Saturday by ...

Doctor appears in court video call while performing surgery

The Medical Board of California said it would investigate a plastic surgeon who appeared in a videoconference for his traffic violation trial while operating.The Sacramento Bee reports Dr. Scott Green appeared Thursday for his Sacramento Su...

UK’s Sunak to provide 5 bln stg of grants to pandemic hit businesses in budget

British finance minister Rishi Sunak will announce 5 billion pounds 7 billion of additional grants to help businesses hit hard by pandemic lockdowns in his budget statement next week, the government said on Saturday. Shops, bars, clubs, hot...

Brazil registers over 1,300 COVID-19 deaths for fifth straight day

Brazil registered 1,386 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday and 61,602 additional cases, according to data released by the nations Health Ministry.The South American country has suffered an enduring second wave since November, and infection rates h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021