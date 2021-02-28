Left Menu

Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar new chief of Western Naval Command

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-02-2021 16:42 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 16:42 IST
Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar new chief of Western Naval Command

Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar on Sunday took over as Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Western Naval Command.

He succeeded Vice Admiral Ajit Kumar, who served at the helm of this premier command since January 2019, and who retired after an illustrious career spanning 40 years, a Navy release said.

Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy and was commissioned in the Navy on January 1, 1983.

The ceremonial handing over of the baton took place at a function here, it added.

