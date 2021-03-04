Left Menu

TalentSprint Significantly Expands Women Engineers Program with Support from Google

Bangalore, Karnataka, India Business Wire India Third cohort will nurture 500 women engineering students nationwide to accelerate inclusion First and second cohorts received prestigious internships and premium job offers from top-tier tech firms TalentSprint, a leading EdTech platform and NSE group company, today announced the launch of the third cohort of the pioneering Women Engineers Program WE with support from Google.

PTI | Bangalore | Updated: 04-03-2021 12:10 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 11:50 IST
TalentSprint Significantly Expands Women Engineers Program with Support from Google
Representative image Image Credit: Google doodle

Business Wire India

• Third cohort will nurture 500 women engineering students nationwide to accelerate inclusion • First and second cohorts received prestigious internships and premium job offers from top-tier tech firms TalentSprint, a leading EdTech platform, an NSE group company, today announced the launch of the third cohort of the pioneering Women Engineers Program (WE) with support from Google. TalentSprint WE were conceived in 2019 to address the gender disparity seen in the tech industry. Given the highly encouraging industry acceptance for previous cohort participants, the third cohort is being scaled up to accommodate 500 participants. The cohort is aimed at first-year women engineering students across India and will commence from May 2021.

It is widely known that women were pioneers in the early days of computing. Lady Ada Lovelace and Admiral Grace Hopper, both women, are widely considered the world's first computer programmer and software tester respectively. Despite these early role models, women professionals have lost ground in the technology sector and today represent a mere 26% of the global tech workforce. The TalentSprint WE program seeks to address this gender imbalance by selecting, training, and nurturing gifted women engineering students from across India, with diverse academic pedigrees and socio-economic backgrounds to fulfill their potential in the field of software engineering.

The first two cohorts received 27,000 applications, of which 220 participants were invited to join the program. Till date, more than 50 leading companies such as Google, Amazon, Flipkart, Microsoft, Goldman Sachs, Accenture, Adobe, Capgemini, Oracle, Gojek, MathWorks, and others have extended prestigious internships or job offers to these participants, at compensation levels of 150% higher than the market median for entry-level engineers. Admission to the third cohort will be through a rigorous multi-stage selection process, and students invited to join this cohort may receive partial or full financial aid, based on their merit and financial backgrounds.

Shiv Venkataraman, Vice President, Search Ads, at Google, said: "For tech to truly fulfill the promise of leveling the playing field and creating universally relevant solutions, the representation of women in tech organizations is key. The success of the previous cohorts has encouraged us to scale the program further and we are very happy to be extending support to TalentSprint to take this program to the next level." Dr. Santanu Paul, Co-founder, and CEO at TalentSprint said: "Since our inception, TalentSprint has run several path-breaking initiatives to close the gender gap in the hi-tech sector. The TalentSprint WE program was conceived in collaboration with Google in 2019. The program has been growing from strength to strength in the last two years and received overwhelming interest from industry, academia, and young women students both for its unique design and exceptional student outcomes. We realize this is just the tip of the iceberg and a lot more work can and must be done to accelerate gender inclusion. We are therefore delighted to deepen our partnership with Google and work with them to create a much bigger pipeline of young, world-class women software engineers this year." Young women engineering students are encouraged to learn more about the TalentSprint WE program at we.talentsprint.com and apply if they are eligible. Applications will open on March 1, 2021, and close on March 21, 2021. About TalentSprint TalentSprint, an NSE group company and a subsidiary of NSE Academy brings transformational high-end and deep-tech learning programs to young and experienced professionals. The company's digital platform ipearl.ai offers a hybrid onsite/online experience to seekers of deep technology expertise. TalentSprint partners with top academic institutions and global corporations to create and deliver world-class programs, certifications, and outcomes. It is a leading Innovation Partner for the National Skill Development Corporation, an arm of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

Ontario says seniors won't get AstraZeneca vaccine

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Nokia partners with UTS to build, run 5G Innovation Lab in Sydney

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

South Sudan peace process fragile despite progress, says UN envoy

The outgoing top UN envoy for South Sudan, David Shearer on Wednesday said that the peace process remains extremely fragile in the country despite some progress in the past four years, reported Xinhua. Many citizens are wary that the politi...

Rugby-Force 'hungry' for breakthrough win against struggling Waratahs

The backing of a billionaire owner and a slew of international signings have failed to deliver a win for the Western Force in Super Rugby AU but the Perth-based side may finally have their breakthrough against the struggling New South Wales...

World's biggest wealth fund puts Japan's Kirin on watch list over Myanmar link

The Norwegian central bank said on Wednesday it had put Japans Kirin Holdings Ltd Co on a watch list for possible exclusion from its 1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund over the beverage giants business ties to Myanmars military.Kirin on Feb...

Zoom recovers from hours-long outage, says issues were likely due to local internet glitch

Zoom Video Communications Inc said it had recovered from an outage where some users were unable to join meetings on the video-conferencing platform on Wednesday.The companys status page said all systems were operational. Zoom said the glitc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021