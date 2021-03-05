Left Menu

Minister inaugurates New Delhi World Book Fair 2021- Virtual Edition

Addressing on the occasion, the Minister appreciated that ‘National Education Policy-2020’ is the theme of New Delhi World Book Fair 2021.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2021 19:22 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 19:22 IST
Minister inaugurates New Delhi World Book Fair 2021- Virtual Edition
Minister also launched 17 bilingual titles published by NBT under the implementation policy of the NEP-2020. Image Credit: Twitter(@DrRPNishank)

Union Education Minister Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' inaugurated the New Delhi World Book Fair 2021 – Virtual Edition today.

Addressing on the occasion, the Minister appreciated that 'National Education Policy-2020' is the theme of New Delhi World Book Fair 2021. Speaking on NEP, the Minister said, it has emerged as the world's biggest reform, which will develop India not only as of the Knowledge hub but will also help in making learners ideal and global citizens. Recalling Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's quote, 'the one who reads, leads the nation', the Minister said that the one who has the capability to read, write and think, can lead in any field.

Shri Pokhriyal congratulated the National Book Trust and its entire team for holding the Virtual Edition of Book Fair. He also commended NBT efforts towards providing quality content to the nation and for working towards promoting regional Indian languages.

Minister also launched 17 bilingual titles published by NBT under the implementation policy of the NEP-2020. These titles have been published in Bilingual format under the Bilingual Editions series for Children as per the guidelines of the NEP 2020 with the objective to create supplementary reading materials for children to help them adapt suitably to the multilingual fabric of the country.

Prof. Govind Prasad Sharma, in his address, said that India is the world's third-largest publisher of books and it is thus our prerogative that through these books we produce such content that takes forward our rich culture and traditions. He further said that the theme for this year's NDWBF 2021 is the National Education Policy to discuss the dynamics of its implementation through publishing for various age-groups.

Shri Yuvraj Malik Director, NBT in his address said that the theme of NDWBF-2021 as the National Education Policy-2020 is dedicated to the symbiosis of book reading culture with the vision of the new education policy. He further said that through NDWBF-2021, NBT will host a multitude of authors, writers and educationists, over 20+ webinars, seminars and conclaves to discuss the new education policy. He also said that as the Knowledge Partner of the nation, it is NBT's responsibility to take steps for knowledge dissemination along with knowledge creation.

The New Delhi World Book Fair 2021-Virtual Edition (6-9 March 2021) will be accessible 24x7 on the virtual platform www.nbtindia.gov.in/ndwbf21

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 6-U.N. Security Council due to meet on Myanmar crisis as protesters are again met with gunfire

Police in Myanmar on Friday opened fire on protesters against last months military coup, killing one man, as international condemnation rained down on the junta ahead of a United Nations Security Council meeting to discuss the crisis.The vi...

HC forms expert panel to discuss on treatment, therapy to rare diseases patients

The Delhi High Court has constituted an expert committee to assess and find solutions on various aspects, including how to immediately provide treatment and therapy options to patients suffering from rare diseases including Duchenne Muscula...

Political vendetta will not help in improving situation in J-K: Abdullah on ED summons to Mehbooba

Criticising the Enforcement Directorate summons to former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration PAGD chairperson Farooq Abdullah on Friday said political vendetta would not help in improving the situation in...

Farmers' protest: Rahul Gandhi says farm laws have to be repealed

As the farmers protest entered its hundredth day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Friday the three agri laws have to be repealed by the government.Gandhi said that farmers, who wait patiently for the harvest after sowing seeds, are not...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021