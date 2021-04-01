Left Menu

World Bank supports equitable access to primary, secondary education in Afghanistan

“Girls’ education is one of the smartest investments a country can make: it boosts economic growth, curbs infant mortality and improves child nutrition,” said Alice Albright, Chief Executive Officer of GPE. 

World Bank | Washington DC | Updated: 01-04-2021 14:26 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 14:26 IST
World Bank supports equitable access to primary, secondary education in Afghanistan
"Afghanistan has made much progress in improving education in the last two decades, but 3.5 million children remain out of school, and half of the country's schools still have the minimal infrastructure," said Henry Kerali, World Bank Country Director for Afghanistan.  Image Credit: Wikimedia

The World Bank today approved the allocation of an additional $25 million in financing from the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) to increase equitable access to primary and secondary education in Afghanistan, particularly for girls. The new grant for the EQRA project will help build 100 additional schools, further improve learning and access to education for girls, support teachers' training, and promote community-based education.

The EQRA project is supported by the International Development Association (IDA), the World Bank Group's fund for the poorest countries, the Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund (ARTF), and the Global Partnership for Education (GPE), a multi-stakeholder partnership that aims to strengthen education systems in lower-income countries.

"Afghanistan has made much progress in improving education in the last two decades, but 3.5 million children remain out of school, and half of the country's schools still have the minimal infrastructure," said Henry Kerali, World Bank Country Director for Afghanistan. "This additional financing will help the Afghan government create a better learning environment and enrol more children in schools."

"Girls' education is one of the smartest investments a country can make: it boosts economic growth, curbs infant mortality and improves child nutrition," said Alice Albright, Chief Executive Officer of GPE. "GPE will continue to do its part so that millions of girls and boys, especially the most vulnerable, can go to school and learn."

Over the past decade, Afghanistan has made great strides in improving access to education, but learning poverty is among the highest in the world. The World Bank and its partners are dedicated to supporting the government of Afghanistan to improve primary and secondary education.

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

INSIGHT-In Virginia governor’s race, Trump’s false stolen-election claim looms large

Virginia will elect a new governor this November, one of the first state-wide races in the post-Trump era.Judging from the crowded field of seven Republican hopefuls vying for that seat, former President Donald Trump still looms large and c...

Sensex zooms 520.68 points to close at 50,029.83; Nifty rises 176.65 points to 14,867.35.

Sensex zooms 520.68 points to close at 50,029.83 Nifty rises 176.65 points to 14,867.35....

Bank credit to grow 10 pc in FY22 on faster GDP expansion, policy measures: Crisil

Banking systems credit growth will almost double to 10 per cent in 2021-22 on the economic recovery and policy interventions, ratings agency Crisil said on Thursday.The quantum of gross non-performing assets NPAs will rise up to 10.5-11 per...

EIB and Brenmiller Energy sign €7.5m deal for thermal storage factory in Israel

The European Investment Bank EIB and Brenmiller Energy, an Israeli provider of industrial energy storage solutions, have signed a 7.5 million financing agreement to back the companys construction of the first large-scale factory for its bGe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021