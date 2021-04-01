J-K LG assures smooth seasonal migration of Gujjar-Bakerwal nomads

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday assured of a smooth seasonal migration of the Gujjar-Bakerwal community and warned of action against officers found guilty of delinquency.

The Lt governor was interacting with a 70-member delegation of the Gujjar-Bakerwal community at Raj Bhavan here and got first-hand appraisal of their issues and grievances, an official spokesperson said. He assured the members of the delegation that strict directions would be passed to deputy commissioners and the police department to ensure a smooth seasonal migration of the nomadic community members along with their livestock.

''Action will be taken against the officers found guilty of any delinquency during the movement of Gujjar-Bakerwal community members,'' he said after being informed that the nomads face problems during their seasonal migration.

The delegation, comprising members of the community from across the union territory, led by Gujjar leader Choudhary Haroon Khatana, expressed their gratitude for implementation of the Forest Rights Act and political reservation for the benefit of the tribal community.

''For the first time in seven decades, the government is working for the welfare and interest of the Gujjar-Bakerwal community with the right intent,'' the community members said. Terming education as the foundation for progress of a community, the Lt governor advised community members to promote education among the youth and assured support of the government in this process. He said education would open up more livelihood opportunities for the youth and bring prosperity in the community.

Assuring to explore possibilities to improve infrastructure of mobile schools across the union territory, he said the government has already increased remuneration of the teachers working in mobile schools from Rs 4,000 to Rs 10,000 The Lt governor also called upon the community members for more political involvement and sustained awareness.

