MyNEP2020 Platform of NCTE Web Portal launched

The “MyNEP2020” platform will be operational from 1st April 2021 to 15th May 2021.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2021 20:08 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 20:08 IST
An expert committee will extensively review the inputs collected during the consultation period and will finally formulate the Drafts for public review. Image Credit: Twitter(@DrRPNishank)

Union Education Minister Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' today launched the "MyNEP2020" Platform of NCTE Web Portal. The platform seeks to invite suggestions/inputs/membership from the stakeholders for preparing a draft for the development of National Professional Standards for Teachers (NPST) and National Mission for Mentoring Program membership (NMM). The "MyNEP2020" platform will be operational from 1st April 2021 to 15th May 2021.

This exercise of digital consultation envisages the participation of teachers, education professionals, academicians, & other stakeholders in preparing the documents on teacher policy for sustainable and positive change in the Teacher's Education Sector. For preparing the documents on the above two major recommendations of NEP 2020, NCTE will work in close consultation with individuals/organizations.

An expert committee will extensively review the inputs collected during the consultation period and will finally formulate the Drafts for public review. Comments by the reviewers from the stakeholders will then be used to prepare a final Draft for notification.

(With Inputs from PIB)

