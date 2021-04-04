Left Menu

Rajasthan govt announces COVID curbs, night curfew from Monday

Dining at restaurants and hotels during the curfew hours has been prohibited while home delivery of food has been allowed.Swimming polls operations will also remain suspended during the period.The Rajasthan government also advised people not to undertake inter-state travel.A special drive will be carried out to ensure wearing of face masks, social distance and standard operating procedure.Special efforts will be made to increase the vaccination numbers.On Sunday, two deaths and 1,729 coronavirus cases were reported in Rajasthan, taking the infection count to 3,39,325.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 05-04-2021 00:31 IST | Created: 04-04-2021 23:41 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

In a bid to tackle the spike in coronavirus cases, the Rajasthan government imposed a night curfew and ordered the closure of multiplexes, gymnasiums besides suspending Classes 1 to 9 at schools from April 5 to 19, a statement said.

According to the guidelines issued by Principal Secretary (Home) Abhay Kumar, the government also restricted the number of people at social gatherings to a maximum of 100.

College classes, except for final-year students, will remain suspended during the period but students can take their practical exams with prior permission.

Nursing and medical colleges will remain functional as earlier.

It will be mandatory for the travellers from outside the state to submit a negative coronavirus test report, not old than 72 hours before arrival in Rajasthan.

As per the guidelines, the night curfew will remain in force from 8 pm to 6 am. Dining at restaurants and hotels during the curfew hours has been prohibited while home delivery of food has been allowed.

Swimming polls operations will also remain suspended during the period.

The Rajasthan government also advised people not to undertake inter-state travel.

A special drive will be carried out to ensure wearing of face masks, social distance and standard operating procedure.

Special efforts will be made to increase the vaccination numbers.

On Sunday, two deaths and 1,729 coronavirus cases were reported in Rajasthan, taking the infection count to 3,39,325. So far, 2,829 people have died from the infection in the state.

