Left Menu

IIMC students demand to open campus, waive off fees

A number of students of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication IIMC on Monday staged a protest demanding reopening of the campus and waiving off the fees for the second semester.The group of students of Hindi journalism, Urdu journalism, and Radio and Television departments of IIMC alleged that despite promising to hold offline classes in the second semester, the institute has been holding classes online since March 30.Large scale elections are being held in the country, rallies are being addressed, why are educational institutions being avoided...

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2021 22:56 IST | Created: 05-04-2021 22:56 IST
IIMC students demand to open campus, waive off fees

A number of students of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) on Monday staged a protest demanding reopening of the campus and waiving off the fees for the second semester.

The group of students of Hindi journalism, Urdu journalism, and Radio and Television departments of IIMC alleged that despite promising to hold offline classes in the second semester, the institute has been holding classes online since March 30.

''Large scale elections are being held in the country, rallies are being addressed, why are educational institutions being avoided... online studies of journalism which is a practical course is not possible. The students have read as much as they could read online. There are many practical classes that can only be learned offline,'' the students said in the statement.

They also raised demands to extend the duration of the courses for a few months and to waive off the fees for the second semester.

Since practical classes could not be held in the first semester due to the coronavirus outbreak, the protesters demanded the institute to make arrangements for the students.

''Library should be opened for students throughout the week. All those students who have not received free-ship yet, should be given free-ship soon.

Since the students have not used any campus resources in the first semester, half the amount taken in the first semester should be adjusted towards the fees of the second semester,'' the statement said.

''If the institute does not meet their demands with immediate effect, they will continue their protest indefinitely,'' it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Exposure to harmful chemicals in plastic may increase risk of postpartum depression: Study

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 21 Spoilers revealed

Samsung launches N-ERP system to support innovations in future business

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra bags NBTC certification: Details inside!

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Blinken announces appointment of Gayle Smith as US coordinator for Global COVID Response

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has announced the appointment of Gayle Smith, a former veteran diplomat, as the US coordinator for Global COVID Response, while stressing that America must lead the world in bringing the pandemic to an end....

Golf-Georgia voting debate reaches the Masters and Augusta National

Golfers arriving for The Masters at Augusta National on Monday were nudged into addressing Georgias new voting restrictions debate, but tried to steer clear of the controversy including Major League Baseballs decision to remove the All-Star...

New Yorkers rally outside court where man faces anti-Asian hate crime charge

Asian Americans and community activists rallied against anti-Asian hate crimes on Monday outside a New York courthouse where a man charged with assaulting a 65-year-old Asian woman in a hate crime was due to face his first hearing before a ...

U.S. expects 'difficult' Iran talks, sees no quick breakthrough

The United States expects indirect talks with Iran that begin on Tuesday about both sides resuming compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal to be difficult and does not foresee any early breakthrough. We dont underestimate the scale of th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021