Left Menu

Two more schools complete under Christchurch Schools Rebuild Programme

Te Ara Koropiko – West Spreydon School will welcome students to their new buildings for the start of Term 2. The newly rebuilt school boasts 14 new teaching spaces across three blocks and a refurbished administration block.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 08-04-2021 13:33 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 13:25 IST
Two more schools complete under Christchurch Schools Rebuild Programme
Work is about to begin on the extension and refurbishment of Mairehau High School to build a 21st-century technology and special education building, as well as structural repairs to other buildings. Image Credit: Flickr

Two more schools are now complete as part of the Christchurch Schools Rebuild Programme, with work about to get underway on another, says Education Minister Chris Hipkins.

Te Ara Koropiko – West Spreydon School will welcome students to their new buildings for the start of Term 2. The newly rebuilt school boasts 14 new teaching spaces across three blocks and a refurbished administration block.

The redevelopment at Oaklands School in Halswell has also been recently completed, with a new teaching block including a library, link building for new entrants and administration block. Several other buildings on the site have also been refurbished.

"The CSR programme is delivering on the Government's commitment to ensure all students and teachers can learn and work in quality environments. This is a major programme of work across Christchurch, and I'm delighted with the progress being made."

Work is about to begin on the extension and refurbishment of Mairehau High School to build a 21st-century technology and special education building, as well as structural repairs to other buildings.

"I'm proud of what we're achieving in Christchurch, and I hope students, teachers and their communities are as well. Schools aren't just places of learning – they bring people together and connect communities, which is vital in post-earthquake Christchurch," says Chris Hipkins.

"We have made great progress delivering new and refurbished schools in Christchurch through the CSR programme. The city now enjoys one of the most modern education networks in the country, and I want to thank principals, boards, teachers, students and their families for their ongoing support with this work.

"There is still more to be done. Rebuilding or refurbishing 115 schools across greater Christchurch is an unprecedented programme of work, and some schools have had to be patient as we've prioritised work across the city based on the greatest need."

Key facts about the CSR programme

The CSR programme is in its eighth year. As of the end of March 2021:

64 CSR schools are complete51 schools remain in the programme at various stages of development; 20 are in construction, 29 are in various stages of planning and design, and two are yet to enter the programme.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

How AI and Machine Learning Are Helping In Cybersecurity?

Myanmar ambassador to London locked out of embassy after breaking with military

One Piece Chapter 1010: Is Orochi dead or alive after Scabbards Fight?

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Maharashtra's Satara, Sangli, Panvel centres run out of COVID-19 vaccines stock: Rajesh Tope

Satara, Sangli, Panvel have stopped vaccination while Buldhana has only todays vaccine doses left in stock, said Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday. Tope informed that Satara, Sangli, and Panvel centres have stopped the COV...

Rohingyas detained in Jammu not to be deported to Myanmar without due process, says SC

The Supreme Court Thursday said that Rohingyas detained in Jammu shall not be deported to Myanmar without following the prescribed process.A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde passed the order on a plea seeking immediate release of det...

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday.227 p.m.Lockdown fear Migrants leaving Gujarat amid COVID-19 surge.122 p.m.60-hour weekend lockdown in all Madhya Pradesh cities CM Shiv...

'We will respond in kind': China warns Australia against sanctions over Uyghurs rights violations

China has warned Australia that it will respond in kind if Canberra sanctions Beijing over human rights violations against the ethnic minority Uyghurs in Xinjiang province, local media reported. In a conference on Wednesday, Chinese ambassa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021