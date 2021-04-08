Left Menu

Investment in Central Otago schools easing pressure of growing rolls

The National Education Growth Plan is making sure that sufficient capacity in the school network is delivered in the right place and at the right time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 08-04-2021 13:43 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 13:43 IST
“This investment means we are on track to provide the new teaching spaces needed for the estimated 5,000 extra students in Otago and Southland’s highest growth areas by 2030.” Image Credit: Twitter(@chrishipkins)

Six projects, collectively valued at over $70 million are delivering new schools, classrooms and refurbished buildings across Central Otago and are helping to ease the pressure of growing rolls in the area, says Education Minister Chris Hipkins.

"We have completed a new block of ten roll growth classrooms at Shotover Primary School, which opened this term and provides space for 250 students. This expansion delivers on this Government's commitment to ensure all students and teachers can learn and work in environments that are warm, dry, safe and fit for purpose," says Chris Hipkins.

"Construction on the new South Block at Mt Aspiring College in Wānaka also started this term, which will contain 28 new teaching spaces as well as a whare, which will form the new entrance to the school.

"A project at Arrowtown School will shortly result in a new two-storey block containing 14 teaching spaces as well as significant refurbishment to other spaces in the school.

"This investment means we are on track to provide the new teaching spaces needed for the estimated 5,000 extra students in Otago and Southland's highest growth areas by 2030."

Other projects in the area include construction underway at Te Kura Whakatipu O Kawarau, which is a new school at Hanley's Farm near Queenstown and will cater for up to 425 students. Four roll growth classrooms at Hāwea Flat School, as well as the second stage of expansion at Wakatipu High School.

"Te Kura O Take Kārara in Wānaka is a fantastic example of a new school in an area with huge population growth. A year on from its opening, the school has helped to ease pressure on the local network and is providing a high-quality teaching and learning environment for local students," said Chris Hipkins.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

