51 temples taken out of Devasthanam Board’s ambit: U’kd CM

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Friday decided to take 51 temples out of the administrative ambit of the state’s Devasthanam Board and review the decision to form it.

Talking to reporters here after a meeting of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad's Kendriya Margdarshak Mandal, Rawat said the issue of the Devasthanam Board came up for the discussion at his meeting with the seers. ''I have decided to take out of the Devasthanam Board’s ambit 51 temples which had been brought under it,” said Rawat, adding the government will also review the decision to form it.

Set up during the tenure of former Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, the Devasthanam Board was assigned the administration of 51 temples including the four famous Himalayan shrines of Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri. The formation of the panel had not gone down well with the seers and ‘teerth-purohits’.

