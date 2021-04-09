IPL Scoreboard: MI vs RCB

Scoreboard of the opening IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore here on Friday.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma run out (Kohli/Chahal) 19 Chris Lynn c and b Washington Sundar 49 Suryakumar Yadav c de Villiers b Jamieson 31 Ishan Kishan lbw b Harshal Patel 28 Hardik Pandya lbw b Harshal Patel 13 Kieron Pollard c Washington Sundar b Harshal Patel 7 Krunal Pandya c Christian b Harshal Patel 7 Marco Jansen b Harshal Patel 0 Rahul Chahar run out (Kohli/de Villiers) 0 Jasprit Bumrah not out 1 Extras: (W-2, NB- 2) 4 Total: (For 9 wickets in 20 Overs) 159 Fall of Wickets: 1-24, 2-94, 3-105, 4-135, 5-145, 6-158, 7-158, 8-158, 9-159.

Bowling: Mohammed Siraj 4-0-22-0, Kyle Jamieson 4-0-27-1, Yuzvendra Chahal 4-0-41-0, Shahbaz Ahmed 1-0-14-0, Harshal Patel 4-0-27-5, Daniel Christian 2-0-21-0, Washington Sundar 1-0-7-1. More PTI APA APA

