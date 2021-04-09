Left Menu

IPL Scoreboard: MI vs RCB

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 09-04-2021 21:39 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 21:39 IST
IPL Scoreboard: MI vs RCB

Scoreboard of the opening IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore here on Friday.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma run out (Kohli/Chahal) 19 Chris Lynn c and b Washington Sundar 49 Suryakumar Yadav c de Villiers b Jamieson 31 Ishan Kishan lbw b Harshal Patel 28 Hardik Pandya lbw b Harshal Patel 13 Kieron Pollard c Washington Sundar b Harshal Patel 7 Krunal Pandya c Christian b Harshal Patel 7 Marco Jansen b Harshal Patel 0 Rahul Chahar run out (Kohli/de Villiers) 0 Jasprit Bumrah not out 1 Extras: (W-2, NB- 2) 4 Total: (For 9 wickets in 20 Overs) 159 Fall of Wickets: 1-24, 2-94, 3-105, 4-135, 5-145, 6-158, 7-158, 8-158, 9-159.

Bowling: Mohammed Siraj 4-0-22-0, Kyle Jamieson 4-0-27-1, Yuzvendra Chahal 4-0-41-0, Shahbaz Ahmed 1-0-14-0, Harshal Patel 4-0-27-5, Daniel Christian 2-0-21-0, Washington Sundar 1-0-7-1. More PTI APA APA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

WB polls: 900 companies of security forces to be deployed for fourth phase of WB polls, highest till date

By Joymala Bagchi The fourth phase of the West Bengal Assembly election, scheduled to take place on April 10, will witness the deployment of a total of 900 companies of security forces, the West Bengal Chief Electoral Office informed on Fri...

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat tests COVID-19 positive, hospitalised

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has tested coronavirus positive and he has been admitted to a private hospital in Nagpur, sources said on Friday.Bhagwat has been admitted to the COVID-19 ward of the facility and he is st...

EC asks political parties to observe COVID-19 guidelines issued by it last year in all seriousness.

EC asks political parties to observe COVID-19 guidelines issued by it last year in all seriousness....

Mumbai: Vaccination only in govt, civic centres on April 10-11

The vaccination drive against COVID-19 in Mumbai will take place only in government and civic centres on April 10 and 11 and not in any private hospital, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said on Friday.The vaccination drive at private...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021