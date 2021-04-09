Left Menu

Haryana govt shuts schools till April 30 for students up to Class 8

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the decision has been take due to a spike in coronavirus cases.He, however, told reporters in Gurgaon that there is no need to panic as the situation is under control.As far as schools are concerned, we have decided to close these for primary and up to middle classes till April 30.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-04-2021 22:24 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 22:21 IST
The CM said the wearing masks, social distancing norms, sanitisation of public places and gathering restrictions will be strictly enforced. Image Credit: Flickr

The Haryana government has decided to close schools till April 30 for students up to Class 8. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the decision has been taking due to a spike in coronavirus cases.

He, however, told reporters in Gurgaon that there is no need to panic as the situation is under control.

"As far as schools are concerned, we have decided to close these for primary and up to middle classes till April 30. Further decision will be taken according to the situation," he said.

The CM said the wearing masks, social distancing norms, sanitisation of public places and gathering restrictions will be strictly enforced.

While all this strictness will be imposed, the normal life too has to go on, he said.

"There is no need to panic as was seen in March-April last year at the outbreak of the pandemic. The situation is under control. We have stepped up the vaccination drive. We are taking all necessary steps to check further spread of the virus," said Khattar.

Asked to comment on the ongoing wheat procurement, he said the process is going on smoothly, though "arhtiyas" (commission agents) have gone on a strike at some places.

The commission agents are protesting the government's decision of direct payment to farmers.

The payment is being directly credited into farmers' accounts within 72 hours and if there is a delay beyond this period, then farmers will be paid 9 per cent interest.

A total of 5,60,669.66 metric tonnes of wheat has been procured at the minimum support price (MSP) at 396 mandi and procurement centres in Haryana since April 1, an official statement said.

Meanwhile, according to a state government release, the Haryana government is striving for radical changes in the education sector.

In this series, the chief minister, taking another step towards digital education, initiated projects worth more than Rs 10.60 crore in various districts of the state, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

