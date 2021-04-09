COVID-19: Night curfew imposed in Dehradun

COVID-19: Night curfew imposed in DehradunPTI | Dehradun | Updated: 09-04-2021 22:32 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 22:32 IST
Amid rising cases of COVID-19 in Uttarakhand, the state cabinet on Friday decided to impose a night curfew in Dehradun from 10 pm to 5 am and close all schools from class 1 to 12 till April 30 in parts of Haridwar, Nainital and the state's winter capital.
The night curfew will be in force in the whole of Dehradun from 10 pm to 5 am, Cabinet Minister and state government spokesman Subodh Uniyal told reporters. All schools from class 1 to 12 in Dehradun district barring Kalsi and Chakrata areas and in the municipal limits of Nainital and Haldwani will also remain closed till April 30, he said.
When asked from what date the decisions will come into effect, Uniyal said the decisions have been taken and they will take effect from the moment the orders are issued.
The cabinet also decided to put on hold the previous chief minister's decision to make Gairsain a commissionery.
