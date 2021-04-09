NSUI must play greater role as students being 'targeted': Rahul
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the party's student wing NSUI was founded 50 years ago to fight for students' rights and today when students are being ''targeted'' and academic freedom ''curbed'', it must play an even bigger role in raising voice against such injustices. Gandhi's encouragement to members of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) came on its 51st foundation day.
''Fifty years ago, NSUI was founded to fight for students' rights. Today, when students are being targeted and academic freedom curbed, NSUI must play an even bigger role in raising voice against such injustices,'' the former Congress chief tweeted.
''More power to you!'' he added.
In a Facebook post, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also hailed the party's students wing and hoped that it would continue the story of struggle that has been written by its members who have struggled for students' issues.
