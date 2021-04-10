School shut after teacher dies of COVID-19 in UP's Muzaffarnagar

A private school has been closed here for three days after a teacher died of COVID-19, officials said.

School principal Chanchal Saxena said the management has asked its staff members and students to get themselves tested for COVID-19 after the teacher succumbed to the virus in Muzaffarnagar Medical College on Friday.

Meanwhile, authorities decided to impose night curfew from April 10 to april 18 in the district in view of the rising COVID-19 cases. The curfew timings will be from 9 pm to 5 am.

