76000 students are applying to internships every day

The recruitment and training platform, Internshala has brought out a new report regarding the increasing awareness of internships amongst the students of India. The key highlight of the report is that 76,000 students applied to internships every day in the past year. The reason behind this is that internships have become an integral part of a college student’s career journey in India, irrespective of their educational background or level of education — undergrad, postgrad, or doctoral. Every year, the number of students registering for internships is increasing. Even in 2020 when the whole nation was facing the challenges posed by the pandemic, there was a 35% rise in the number of students seeking internships. The students understand the value of internships in building their career and exploring their options. Therefore, they took up the challenge of adapting to the circumstances during the testing times of COVID-19 and as a result, 76% of the students applied to virtual internship opportunities. Another important learning from the report was that of all the students who were able to grab fresher jobs in the past year, 65% of students had one or more internship experience listed in their resume. This is an indicator of how internships improve the employability of the students. In a world where job seekers are expected to have previous experience to even land an entry-level position, internships provide validation to their skill-set and let them add work experience to their resume. An interesting insight from the report is that 73% of students pursued internships in a field different from their field of education. This trend highlights that students are leveraging internships to test different career paths in order to find their true calling based on their interests, skill-set, as well as internship experiences. Commenting on the report, Sarvesh Agrawal, the founder and CEO of Internshala said, “Internships have clearly seen a huge rise among the students of India over the past 10 years. Initially, internships were mostly pursued by students pursuing professional degrees like B.Tech or MBA and as a necessary part of their college curriculum. However, times have changed and students from all educational backgrounds are voluntarily doing internships to gain hands-on learning and explore their careers. Some of the top fields among internship seeking students include management, engineering, media, design, commerce, and science.” PWR PWR

