Left Menu

Mizoram to close schools for students of class 8 and below following spike in COVID-19 cases

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 10-04-2021 16:10 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 16:10 IST
Mizoram to close schools for students of class 8 and below following spike in COVID-19 cases

Mizoram will close down schools for students of class eight and below following a spike in COVID-19 cases due to the second wave of the virus in the state, a new guideline issued by the state government which came into effect on Saturday said.

Schools for students of classes five to eight were reopened on March 1 and for classes three and four on April 1.

Public interview for ministers has been suspended, for the time being, the guideline issued on Friday night said.

The state government has also banned night church services and extended the duration of the existing night curfew in the state capital town of Aizawl and the district headquarters in view of the second COVID-19 wave, it said.

According to the new guideline, only online classes will be conducted for students of class eight and below as normal classes have been suspended with immediate effect.

The proposed opening of schools for the new academic session 2021-2022 on May 4 for all classes - Nursery to class 12 too has been cancelled or reversed until further orders.

This covers all schools, including those under the Central Board of Secondary Education board, the guideline said.

However, the ongoing exams for classes 9 to 12 will continue till they are completed.

Classes in universities and colleges will be subject to the decision taken by the state's higher and technical education department, it said.

Thhe night curfew was extended from its earlier 10 pm to 4 am to 8.30 pm to 4 am in all district headquarters.

Night church services were allowed twice a week after the opening of religious places in the state in March.

Congregational singing and any singing in the form of solo, duet and quartet are strictly prohibited in church and any other gatherings, the guideline said.

Churches, cinema halls, auditoria, community halls, picnic spots and other places of entertainment like resorts are allowed to open with 50 per cent of their sitting capacity.

The number of attendees at a funeral, wedding and any social or political gathering is fixed at 50, it said.

Shops, hotels, restaurants and other business establishments will open under strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

The guideline said that all returnees from other states will be screened with rapid antigen test and those tested negative will be placed under home isolation for seven days with self-monitoring.

However, they will not require to go for home quarantine if they test negative through RT-PCR and Truenat laboratories.

Returnees from abroad or new COVID-19 variant affected states will have to be quarantined at designated facilities.

But if they have already stayed 10 days in the country after arriving and tested negative during screenings at the entry points here, they will be allowed seven days home isolation.

Quarantine is not mandatory for people who visit the state on a short stay not longer than 96 hours provided they possess a COVID-19 negative certificate from ICMR recognised RT-PCR or Truenat or CBNAT labs. The certificates should not be older than 96 hours upon their arrival in the state, the new guideline said.

Mizoram on Saturday reported 25 new COVID-19 cases taking the state's tally to 4,583, health department official said.

The state now has 115 active cases, while 4,457 people have recovered from the infection.

At least 11 people have succumbed to the disease so far, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

LG commits to making home appliances more accessible to physically challenged

Entertainment News Roundup: Kim Kardashian joins the billionaire club; Rare Bond "Thunderball" poster heads for auction and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil sets record daily COVID-19 death toll; A dozen Bangkok hospitals suspend COVID-19 testing and more

India to review COVID-19 vaccine side effects - report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

No holding back exams or academic activity: K'taka Deputy CM

Bengaluru, Apr 10 PTI Karnataka government on Saturday made it clear that it would not hold back any examination or stop academic activities due to COVID-19.The examinations at university-level, including degree, post-graduation, engineerin...

Milk startup Puresh Daily raises Rs 1.2 crore in seed round

Food-tech startup Puresh Daily has raised Rs 1.2 crore in its seed round from Dhianu Das of Alfa Ventures and Agility Venture Partners. The Ranchi-based startup offers subscription for milk produce from eight franchise farms to 1,200 subscr...

Reflecting sunlight back to space might help cool down Earth's ecosystem

During a recent study, climate scientists and ecologists from leading research universities internationally, found that further research is needed in order to understand the ecological impacts of solar radiation modification SRM technologie...

We will order CID probe into firing by central forces on voters at Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee at Siliguri.

We will order CID probe into firing by central forces on voters at Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee at Siliguri....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021