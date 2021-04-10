Left Menu

DUTA suspends planned strike over 'Pattern of Assistance' document

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2021 22:06 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 22:06 IST
The Delhi University Teacher's Association (DUTA) on Saturday decided to suspend its planned strike from April 12 over ''Pattern of Assistance'' document and appointment of senior administrative officers in 12 Delhi government-funded DU colleges.

The decision comes after a meeting between the association members and Delhi University officials, including the vice chancellor, dean and the registrar, on April 7.

According to a statement by the DUTA, it has decided to ''give the university and the Delhi government some more time'' to resolve the issues relating to the ''Pattern of Assistance'' document and appointment of senior administrative officers in 12 Delhi government-funded DU colleges.

''They reported on their meeting with Manish Sisodia, Dy. CM and Minister of Education and reiterated the university's opposition to the Delhi government's Pattern of Assistance document and the appointment of Sr. AOs in these colleges,'' it said.

''The university officials also apprised the DUTA of their resolve to stand with the teachers of Delhi University on all these issues and their decision to continue dialogue with the Delhi government,'' the statement added.

The teachers' association also demanded the university to pass a resolution in the Executive Council against the ''Pattern of Assistance'' document and appointment of senior AOs in the 12 colleges.

''In the coming fortnight, the DUTA will organise press conference/online protest programmes. The DUTA Executive will meet to review the situation on April 30, 2021, if the situation warrants,'' the statement said.

