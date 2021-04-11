Left Menu

Necessary to remove social evils like 'purdah' system: Rajasthan CM

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday stressed that it is necessary to remove social evils like the purdah system and said his government has campaigned to end the practice.Addressing a state-level womens conference on the occasion of Kasturba Jayanti, he also said Rajasthans new womens policy will prove to be a milestone for their empowerment.The policy issued by the state government on the occasion will inspire millions, Gehlot said.

11-04-2021
He appealed to voluntary organisations and social activists, among others, to play an active role to end the practice.

Gehlot said that the state government's focus is to reduce maternal and child mortality. Along with the government, the society will also have to come forward in this direction, he said.

Minister of State for Women and Child Development Mamta Bhupesh and former Vice Chancellor of the Gujarat Vidyapith of Ahmedabad and a Gandhian thinker, Sudarshan Iyengar were present at the event among others.

Barmer-based handicraft artist Ruma Devi was conferred with the Nari Shakti Award on the occasion.

