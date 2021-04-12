Left Menu

DU issues fresh COVID guidelines, online classes to continue

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2021 18:47 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 18:47 IST
DU issues fresh COVID guidelines, online classes to continue

The Delhi University (DU) issued a set of guidelines with immediate effect on Monday in the wake of the rising number of coronavirus cases in the national capital.

In a notice, the university said the classes for the undergraduate and postgraduate students will continue in the ''online mode only'' in all the colleges, while the research scholars may continue their academic work with the consent of their supervisors.

''Teaching/learning for undergraduate and postgraduate students will continue in the online mode only in all the colleges, centres and departments of the University of Delhi.

''The research scholars may continue their academic work with the consent of the respective supervisor/head of the department, strictly adhering to the prescribed SOP for COVID-19 issued by the Government of India and the DDMA,'' it said.

The final-year students will be allowed in ''small batches'' to visit their ''respective colleges/centres/departments for their laboratory/practical/skill/library and related activities'', in accordance with the University Grants Commission (UGC) and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guidelines.

''All Group 'A' officers and in-charge of the section shall attend their offices, adhering to the proposed guidelines by the MHA,'' it notified.

The university advised the college principals to ensure the presence of teachers, ''considering the requirement and meeting up the conditions laid by the MHA, MOHFW and the DDMA order''.

''It is also decided that staggered working hours and 50 per cent staff shall attend the office on working days and the remaining staff shall work from home as per the roster prepared by the section officer/in-charge etc. Staff staying in the containment zones must inform and apply for suitable leave,'' the notice read.

It also urged all the eligible employees to ''get themselves vaccinated as a precautionary measure''.

Delhi recorded 10,774 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the highest single-day surge in the national capital till date, according to data shared by the health department.

According a bulletin issued by the department, 48 new fatalities were also recorded on Sunday, pushing the death toll due to the viral disease in the national capital to 11,283.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Benami transactions: SC rules out need for enquiry into conversation of ex-HC judge

The Supreme Court Monday ruled there was no need for enquiry into conversation of former Andhra Pradesh High Court justice V Eswaraiah with a suspended district munsif magistrate on alleged benami transactions in Amaravati land scam case as...

In Mumbai, 13 police officers working in EOW transferred

At least 13 officers, who have been working in the Economic Offences Wing EOW of the Mumbai Polices crime branch over the last five years, was transferred on Monday, an official said.Some of them are shifted to the traffic wing and some to ...

'I'm so excited' - England reopens with pints pulled, shopping sprees and hair cuts

Crowds queued up outside shops, pubs started selling pints at midnight and hairdressers welcomed desperate customers on Monday as England started to reopen its economy after three months of lockdown.After imposing the most onerous restricti...

Chinese regulator orders Ant Group to conduct major overhaul

Chinese regulators have ordered Ant Group, a financial affiliate of e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding, to become a financial holding company to ease financial oversight amid stepped up scrutiny of technology firms. In a meeting Monday,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021