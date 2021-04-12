'Do the right thing': Priyanka urges PM, Education Minister to cancel CBSE exams

'Do the right thing': Priyanka urges PM, Education Minister to cancel CBSE examsPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2021 19:39 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 19:39 IST
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday reiterated her call for cancelling CBSE Board exams, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank ''to do the right thing'' by calling off the tests in view of the COVID-19 situation in the country.
The Congress general secretary had on Sunday written to the education minister seeking cancellation of the CBSE Board exams, saying it will be impossible to ensure safety of students at crowded exam centres.
In a tweet on Monday, she said, ''Come on @cbseindia29 @DrRPNishank @narendramodi do the right thing!'' She also posted the hashtag 'cancelboardexam2021'.
Priyanka Gandhi also tagged a tweet on the announcement that the Maharashtra government has postponed the state board exams of Classes 10 and 12, which were scheduled to be held later this month, in view of a steep rise in COVID-19 cases in the state.
In her letter to the minister, she had said by forcing children to sit for these exams during a raging pandemic, the government and the CBSE will be held responsible if any exam centre becomes a hotspot with a large numbers of children becoming infected with the disease.
According to the revised date sheet for CBSE board exams 2021, the Class 10 exams would be held between May 4 and June 7 and those for Class 12 would be held between May 4 and June 15. CBSE officials have said that exam centres across the country have been increased by 40-50 per cent to ensure social distancing among students.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
PM's Bangladesh visit is to strengthen bilateral ties; has nothing to do with polls: Amit Shah on TMC's criticism of Narendra Modi's speech.
I want to tell the Congress and DMK, the people of Tamil Nadu are noting everything, they will never tolerate insult to the women of the state: PM Narendra Modi in his poll campaign.
People of Assam have given blessings to NDA in 1st phase of assembly poll: PM Narendra Modi at election rally. PTI DG SK SK
BJP wave blowing across West Bengal, party will win over 200 seats: PM Narendra Modi at election rally.
PM Narendra Modi urges militants who are yet to surrender to return to mainstream as Assam needs them.