Skill India pavilion inaugurated at Haridwar Kumbh

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 12-04-2021 21:04 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 21:04 IST
A Skill India pavilion was inaugurated virtually at the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar on Monday to guide the youth on various opportunities available to them.

Kumbh Mela attracts devotees from every corner of the country and can serve as a good platform to spread awareness among people about flagship programmes and initiatives like the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat said participating virtually at the launch of the Skill India Kaushal Mela in Haridwar.

He underlined the need for skill development of women self-help groups and linking Skill India mission with the building of a self-reliant India and the concept of Vocal for Local.

Union Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Mahendra Nath Pandey said Uttarakhand has the culture of displaying great commitment and passion for hard work and cited the example of Ruby Bhatnagar and Mahima Gandhi from the state who represented India at previous World Skills competitions and made the country proud by showcasing their talent at a global platform.

''Through 'Skill India Pavilion' at Haridwar, we aim to create wider awareness regarding the significance of skill empowerment among youth and drive them to contribute to nation-building. I would like to congratulate Uttarakhand CM and state government officials for organizing Kumbh Mela with such grandeur while ensuring all necessary healthcare and safety guidelines in view of Covid-19, '' Pandey said.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said the youth has a central role to play in the overall development of the nation and empowering them with relevant skills is the need of the hour. Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship R K Singh and Haridwar MLA Madan Kaushik also attended the programme virtually.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

