CM Yogi Hails Modi's Leadership in Globalizing India's Heritage
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership in taking India's heritage to the global stage, citing milestones such as Yoga's recognition and UNESCO's cultural heritage tag for Kumbh Mela. A 20-day 'Kashi-Vadnagar' youth bike rally marks this cultural resurgence.
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for elevating India's cultural heritage on the global stage. Recognizing Modi's efforts, he highlighted landmark achievements like the international acknowledge of Yoga and UNESCO's cultural heritage designation for the Kumbh Mela.
At the launch of the 'Kashi-Vadnagar' 20-day youth bike rally, Adityanath emphasized India's cultural resurgence under PM Modi. He noted, "Whether it is Kedarnath, Badrinath Dham, or the Mahakal Lok corridor, these developments present a new vision of New India."
The event, attended by prominent leaders including Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, showcased the bike rally that connects PM Modi's birthplace Vadnagar with Varanasi, covering 100 kilometres daily. This initiative aims to materialize the vision of 'Virasat aur Vikas' and 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'.
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