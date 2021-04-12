Former athlete joins AAP in Punjab

Harminder Singh, a former athlete and 2010 Commonwealth Games medalist, joined the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab on Monday, a party statement said here.

AAP legislator and Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Harpal Singh Cheema and the party's Punjab affairs in-charge Jarnail Singh inducted Harminder into the party fold.

Harminder was a medalist in the Commonwealth Games 2010 in the 20 km walk race.

Besides, former Punjab Civil Services officer Rakesh Kumar and social worker Baljinder Singh Dhillon also joined the AAP, it said.

Welcoming them into the party, AAP Punjab in-charge Jarnail Singh claimed the people were joining the party in large numbers as they were influenced by the "pro-people" policies of the Aam Aadmi Party and the work done by the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi.

He said the Kejriwal dispensation has made government schools world-class and introduced a new model of development by improving the condition of government hospitals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)