NC questions CMIE data on drop in unemployment in J-K

National Conference (NC) on Monday questioned the latest CMIE data showing a drastic decrease in the unemployment rate in Jammu and Kashmir, saying it is a “mockery” of the plight of lakhs of unemployed youth.

“The figures, it goes without saying, claiming spur in job creation are based on defective data, and erroneous tabulation, but it cannot change the basic facts about widespread unemployment in Jammu and Kashmir,” NC spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said in a statement.

According to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) figures, the unemployment rate in Jammu and Kashmir reduced to nine per cent at the end of March, 2021.

Dar claimed official documents in the possession of the party lay bare that 94,221 unemployed youth have voluntarily registered themselves with the district employment and career counselling centres till March 2020 across J-K. “Let the government reveal what percentage of such youth got jobs, and what percentage of diploma holders, degree holders, draftsmen, skilled other than ITI and ITI trained out of the said poll got employed,” he said.

The NC spokesperson also asked the government what percentage of vacancies, which the Ministry of Home Affairs' (MHA) reply to a parliamentary panel on February 18 has alluded to, got filled during months post August 5, 2019. “There are over 84,000 vacancies in J-K. as was widely publicised by the government. Will the government care to explain what percentage of such vacancies was filled up till now?” he said.

The J-K Lieutenant Governor on Monday also said the unemployment rate in the union territory in the month of September last year was 16.1 per cent, but it dropped to nine per cent as per the latest data in the month of March this year.

“The unemployment rate in many tourist destinations like Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Goa is much more than J-K. I believe that the tourism sector is the biggest contributor to this achievement,” he said addressing a function here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)