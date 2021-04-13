Left Menu

J-K: Marriage celebrations return as guns fall silent along LoC

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 13-04-2021 16:46 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 16:30 IST
J-K: Marriage celebrations return as guns fall silent along LoC
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

As India and Pakistan adhere to ceasefire agreements after years of cross-border shelling, marriage celebrations have silently returned to villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

Director General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan agreed to uphold ceasefire along the borders in the Union Territory from the night of February 24 and 25, bringing respite to the residents who were reeling under the constant threat of shelling from across the border.

The original ceasefire agreement was reached between the nations in November 2003 but it virtually lost its relevance after 2006 due to frequent ceasefire violations that touched an all-time high in 2020 with over 5,000 incidents of firing and shelling being recorded.

The latest decision brought relief to the border residents who resumed activities like farming and schooling that were the worst hit by Pakistani shelling.

With both countries observing the ceasefire agreement religiously since February, people have also started celebrating weddings in their own houses instead of moving the events to safer places outside the villages, the officials said.

They said brightly illuminated wedding houses are a common sight on the borders these days in both Poonch and Rajouri districts as are people dancing to drums and accompaniments, a sight which many have forgotten due to the constant fear of shelling and the practice of observing complete darkness to escape being attacked during the hostilities.

''We are happy to witness such celebrations after a very long time,'' Parvez Ahmad, a groom from village Gagriya along the zero line in Sawian area of Poonch said.

Ahmad was among the lucky youngsters who tied the knot last week. But the shadow of fear from early days seemed to linger as two of his relatives in the wedding party carried white flags when they walked through the village to the bride's house.

A local, Mohammad Akbar Mir, said earlier they used to stay indoors for days together due to intense shelling from across the border.

''This time the weddings are taking place with pomp and show...normal activities like trading have resumed, unlike in the past when we used to fear the Pakistani guns atop the hillock overlooking the village,'' he said.

Newly-wed Tarannum said the shelling and firing had made the situation very dangerous for the people living along the LoC.

''People were getting killed, their houses destroyed...now they are happy as peace has returned following the latest agreement,'' she said.

Students are also happy as the prevailing calm has alleviated their parents' concern about their safety and allowed them free movement.

''My family was very concerned about my safety as I had to go out to attend school and private tuition,'' Mohammad Farooq, a 12th class student from Mendhar, said.

He said the peace allowed normal functioning of schools along the borders.

Another villager, Mohammad Sabir, said the ceasefire violation had become routine earlier, making the lives of the people along the border miserable.

''There has been no ceasefire violation over the past 46 days, allowing people to carry out their daily chores without worrying about safety,'' he said, expressing hope that both the countries would uphold the agreement in the larger interests of humanity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

S&P index to remove Adani Ports for links with Myanmar military

SP Dow Jones Indices on Tuesday said it will remove Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone from its sustainability index following reports of its business ties with Myanmars military that has been accused of human rights violations after a c...

Muslims mark Ramadan amid virus surge and renewed curbs

Muslims in many parts of the world marked the start of Ramadan on Tuesday, but a spike in coronavirus cases in several countries has once again put curbs on the holy months signature feasts and lengthy prayers in mosques.Still, there are gl...

France aims at having 20,000 Indian students by 2025

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Tuesday said that the country has set a target of having 20,000 Indian students in France by 2025.There were 10,000 Indian students studying in the European nation in 2019, according to official...

Government should ban political rallies, religious gatherings to prevent spread of COVID-19: Ashwani Kumar

By Amit Kumar Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in the country, former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Ashwani Kumar on Tuesday sought ban political rallies, religious congregations, and protest movements.Considering the unanimous ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021