Health first priority for students appearing for WB Board exams in June

West Bengal government Wednesday said appropriate decision will be taken in view of the spurt in coronavirus cases giving priority to the health of students who will sit for higher secondary and secondary examinations of the state board slated to be held in June.

State Education Minister Partha Chatterjee, who is busy with campaigning for the ongoing state poll, said this when he was asked about the secondary and higher secondary examinations scheduled to start in June in the wake of postponement of CBSE board exams for class 10 and class 12, which are slated to be held between May 4 to June 14 in the wake of the spike in the pandemic.

''Secondary and higher secondary examinations of the West Bengal board of education are set to be held in June with Covid-19 protocol in place. But nothing can be more urgent and important than the health of our children and those involved in the examination process. The government will certainly take a decision in the interest of students at the appropriate time considering the COVID-19 situation,'' he told reporters.

The secondary examination in the state for 2021 is slated to be held between June 1 and June 10, while the higher secondary examination is scheduled to begin from June 15.

The new government in the state will be known on May 2 when the counting of votes will be taken up.

