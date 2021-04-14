Fire breaks out in Central Revenue building in Delhi

A fire broke out on the fourth floor of the Central Revenue building located at ITO here on Wednesday, officials said.

Fourteen fire tenders are at the spot and no casualty has been reported so far, the fire officials said.

The fire department received information about the blaze at 6.05 pm, they said.

''The fire broke out on the fourth floor of the Central Revenue building at ITO. Fourteen fire tenders are engaged in the firefighting operation,'' said Atul Garg, director of Delhi Fire Services.

The fire has been brought under control, he said.

The cause of the fire is not known yet, the officials said.

