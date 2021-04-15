Left Menu

Haryana cancels class 10 board exams, postpones class 12 exams

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-04-2021 16:10 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 16:10 IST
Haryana cancels class 10 board exams, postpones class 12 exams

The Haryana government on Thursday cancelled the class 10 board exams which were to be conducted by the state board of school education and decided to postpone the exams of class 12 amid the coronavirus pandemic outbreak.

The state government's decision came a day after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) cancelled the class 10 exam and postponed the class 12 examination due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

Notably, coronavirus cases in Haryana have also registered a sharp increase in recent days.

“After CBSE's decision, we have also decided to cancel the class 10 board exams which were to be conducted by the Haryana Board of School Education, keeping in view the present COVID-19 situation.

“We have also decided to postpone the board exams of class 12,” Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal said.

He said the result of class 10 will be declared on the basis of internal assessment of students.

The state board exams were to start later this month and continue till mid-May.

Meanwhile, it is for the first time that the CBSE has completely cancelled the board exams conducted by it. Last year, the exams were partially cancelled in the wake of riots in northeast Delhi and COVID-19 cases.

PTI SUN VSD SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Motilal Oswal appoints Ashish Shanker as MD

Motilal Oswal Private Wealth Management MOPWM has announced the elevation of Ashish Shanker as Managing Director from his current position of Deputy Managing Director. The wealth management business has also announced the promotion of Mihir...

Syria denies OPCW report on use of chlorine bomb

Syria denied a report by the global chemical weapons watchdog which said there were reasonable grounds to believe that the Syrian air force dropped a chlorine bomb on a residential area in the rebel-controlled Idlib region three years ago. ...

Chanu, Jerermy eye good show at Asian Weightlifting Championship

Former world champion Mirabai Chanu will look to put her best foot forward after spending more than a year without competition when she spearheads the Indian challenge at the Asian Weightlifting Championship starting here on Friday.While th...

Slow vaccine rollout likely to hit Ukraine's growth, says central bank official

Ukraines slow vaccination rollout to fight the coronavirus pandemic was one of the reasons the central bank cut its economic growth forecast for 2021 to 3.8 from 4.2, central bank deputy governor Dmytro Sologub said on Thursday.He spoke at ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021