IIT-Roorkee student dies at quarantine centre; had tested negative for COVID

IIT-Roorkee student dies at quarantine centre; had tested negative for COVIDPTI | Roorkee | Updated: 15-04-2021 17:17 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 17:17 IST
A student died at a COVID quarantine centre on the IIT campus here after he tested negative for the infection, prompting the authorities to launch a magisterial probe.
The 23-year-old MTech student, a resident of Chandigarh, died on Wednesday night.
Garhwal Division Commissioner Ravinath Raman said the RT-PCR test report of the IIT student had come out negative recently.
A magisterial inquiry will be launched into the incident to find out the cause of his death, he said.
Eighty-nine students of the IIT-Roorkee tested positive for COVID-19 recently, prompting the authorities there to declare three buildings on its campus as containment zones.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ravinath Raman
- Chandigarh
- COVID
- MTech