IIT-Roorkee student dies at quarantine centre; had tested negative for COVID

PTI | Roorkee | Updated: 15-04-2021 17:17 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 17:17 IST
A student died at a COVID quarantine centre on the IIT campus here after he tested negative for the infection, prompting the authorities to launch a magisterial probe.

The 23-year-old MTech student, a resident of Chandigarh, died on Wednesday night.

Garhwal Division Commissioner Ravinath Raman said the RT-PCR test report of the IIT student had come out negative recently.

A magisterial inquiry will be launched into the incident to find out the cause of his death, he said.

Eighty-nine students of the IIT-Roorkee tested positive for COVID-19 recently, prompting the authorities there to declare three buildings on its campus as containment zones.

