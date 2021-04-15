Left Menu

Teen girl found pregnant after being drugged, raped in Haryana; 2 women, man held

She was then drugged and subjected to sexual abuse by different people at the house of the other woman.Police are investigating if the accused persons could have used more such children subjecting them to sexual abuse.

PTI | Yamunanagar | Updated: 15-04-2021 20:10 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 20:10 IST
Teen girl found pregnant after being drugged, raped in Haryana; 2 women, man held
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A 13-year-old girl became pregnant after allegedly being drugged and raped by different people with three persons, including two women, arrested here on Thursday, police said.

The key accused woman, who lives in the girl's neighbourhood, was addicted to drugs and apparently used the teenager to earn money to meet her needs.

The woman, her husband and another woman, who used to give her room on rent to the couple where the child was allegedly raped, have been arrested, police said.

A few days ago, the girl had complained of stomach pain and was taken to a hospital where she was found to be six months pregnant. When the child narrated her ordeal of sexual exploitation, the police were informed.

After the teenager was counselled, she told the police that the key accused used to take her outside when her parents were away from home. She was then drugged and subjected to sexual abuse by different people at the house of the other woman.

Police are investigating if the accused persons could have used more such children subjecting them to sexual abuse. PTI CORR SUN VSD HDA HDA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Arvind Subramanian to join Brown University's Watson Institute as senior fellow

Eminent economist Arvind Subramanian, who had resigned as professor at Ashoka University last month, on Thursday said he will join Brown Universitys Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs as a senior fellow. The former chief ...

Shopify shares edge up after falling on executive departures

U.S.-listed shares of Shopify Inc rose slightly on Thursday after dropping nearly 5 a day earlier as Canadas most valuable company said three of its top seven executives would be leaving the e-commerce platform in the coming months.Shopify,...

Soccer-Kamara's lawyer says UK police seeking to prosecute Kudela

Police Scotland are seeking to prosecute Slavia Prague defender Ondrej Kudela for racially abusing Glen Kamara in a Europa League encounter last month, the Rangers midfielders lawyer said on Thursday. Kamara complained of being racially abu...

Mamata urges EC to hold elections for remaining phases at one

Worried over the COVID-19 surge, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday urged the Election Commission to think about conducting polls for the remaining assembly seats at one go, while also stressing that her party had opposed the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021