Teen girl found pregnant after being drugged, raped in Haryana; 2 women, man held

A 13-year-old girl became pregnant after allegedly being drugged and raped by different people with three persons, including two women, arrested here on Thursday, police said.

The key accused woman, who lives in the girl's neighbourhood, was addicted to drugs and apparently used the teenager to earn money to meet her needs.

The woman, her husband and another woman, who used to give her room on rent to the couple where the child was allegedly raped, have been arrested, police said.

A few days ago, the girl had complained of stomach pain and was taken to a hospital where she was found to be six months pregnant. When the child narrated her ordeal of sexual exploitation, the police were informed.

After the teenager was counselled, she told the police that the key accused used to take her outside when her parents were away from home. She was then drugged and subjected to sexual abuse by different people at the house of the other woman.

Police are investigating if the accused persons could have used more such children subjecting them to sexual abuse. PTI CORR SUN VSD HDA HDA

