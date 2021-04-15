Left Menu

Arvind Subramanian to join Brown University's Watson Institute as senior fellow

Eminent economist Arvind Subramanian, who had resigned as professor at Ashoka University last month, on Thursday said he will join Brown Universitys Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs as a senior fellow.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 20:27 IST
Arvind Subramanian to join Brown University's Watson Institute as senior fellow
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Eminent economist Arvind Subramanian, who had resigned as professor at Ashoka University last month, on Thursday said he will join Brown University's Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs as a senior fellow. The former chief economic advisor had joined Ashoka University as a professor in the Department of Economics in July 2020. He put in his papers on March 18 after political commentator Pratap Bhanu Mehta resigned as a professor at the liberal arts university in Sonipat. ''With sadness & sense of opportunity unrealised, I leave @AshokaU. Look forward to new roles @WatsonInstitute @BrownUniversity Faculty as Senior Fellow & @CGDev as Distinguished Non-Resident Fellow. Hope to continue teaching, researching & engaging on economic development & India,'' Subramanian tweeted. Mehta, who had quit as the VC of the university two years ago, had written in his resignation letter: ''After a meeting with the founders, it has become abundantly clear to me that my association with the university may be considered a political liability. ''My public writing in support of a politics that tries to honour the constitutional values of freedom and equal respect for all citizens is perceived to carry risks for the university.'' ''It is clear it is time for me to leave Ashoka. A liberal university will need a liberal political and social context to flourish. I hope the university will play a role in securing that environment,'' he wrote. Subramanian was appointed as chief economic advisor on October 16, 2014, for a period of three years. He was given an extension in 2017. However, he quit the job with close to one year of his tenure remaining and returned to the US. Subramanian's official contract was till May 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ukraine's Zelenskiy to hold talks with Merkel, Macron about Russia standoff

The leaders of Ukraine, France and Germany will hold three-way talks on Friday about Ukraines standoff with Russia over the conflict in the eastern Donbass region, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a video released to media on Thursday....

Historical monuments, museums in India closed till May 15 amid record surge of COVID-19 infections

All centrally protected monuments, sites, and museums under the Archaeological Survey of India ASI will be closed till May 15 or until further orders in light of the ongoing second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the prevailing COVID-...

As French COVID toll hits grim milestone, a bereaved family mourns

Patrick Grasset is one of 100,000 people in France to have died of COVID-19, a milestone reached when the official death toll from the pandemic was updated on Thursday, but his daughter Julie wants him to be remembered as her father, not a...

Japan's Suga heads to US for China-focused talks with Biden

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga left for Washington on Thursday for talks with President Joe Biden meant to show the strength of their security alliance at a time when both nations are concerned with Chinas growing economic and milit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021