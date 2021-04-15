Left Menu

After union fight, Jeff Bezos to focus on Amazon workers

I think we need to do a better job for our employees, said Bezos, who will be stepping down as CEO later this year and will be executive chair of the online shopping giant.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 15-04-2021 20:38 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 20:29 IST
After union fight, Jeff Bezos to focus on Amazon workers
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr

After a union battle at an Alabama warehouse, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos said that as executive chairman he will focus on making the company a better place to work.

Bezos made the disclosure Thursday in his annual letter to shareholders. He said he didn't take comfort in the outcome of the recent union election in Bessemer, Alabama, even though workers there overwhelmingly rejected a union. "I think we need to do a better job for our employees," said Bezos, who will be stepping down as CEO later this year and will be executive chair of the online shopping giant. Part of his focus as chair will be to make warehouse jobs safer. He said about 40 per cent of injuries are sprains and strains caused by repenting the same motions and are more likely to happen during a worker's first six months in the job. He said training may help those "working in a physical role for the first time.'' Last week, workers in Alabama handed the online retail giant a decisive victory when they voted against forming a union and cut off a path that labour activists had hoped would lead to similar efforts throughout the company.

The union push was the biggest in Amazon's 26-year history and only the second time that an organizing effort from within the company had come to a vote. But Bessemer was always viewed as a long shot since it pitted the country's second-largest employer against warehouse workers in a state with laws that don't favor unions. Alabama is one of 27 "right-to-work" states where workers don't have to pay dues to unions that represent them.

However, some of the work practices claimed by those seeking a union were unseemly and Bezos defended the company against the worst of those allegations. "If you read some of the news reports, you might think we have no care for employees. In those reports, our employees are sometimes accused of being desperate souls and treated as robots," Bezos wrote. "That's not accurate. They're sophisticated and thoughtful people who have options for where to work."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico's confirmed coronavirus death toll rises to 211,213

Mexico reported 4,189 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 401 more fatalities, bringing the countrys total to 2,295,435 infections and 211,213 deaths, according to data from the health ministry released on Thursday.The government has said t...

Exports jump 60 pc to $34.45 bn in Mar; falls over 7 pc to $290.63 bn in FY21

The countrys exports surged by 60.29 per cent to a monthly record high of USD 34.45 billion in March on growth in sectors such as engineering, gems and jewellery and pharmaceuticals, even as the outbound shipments contracted by 7.26 per cen...

Japan's Suga heads to US for China-focused talks with Biden

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga left for Washington on Thursday for talks with President Joe Biden meant to show the strength of their security alliance at a time when both nations are concerned with Chinas growing economic and milit...

Ukraine's Zelenskiy to hold talks with Merkel, Macron about Russia standoff

The leaders of Ukraine, France and Germany will hold three-way talks on Friday about Ukraines standoff with Russia over the conflict in the eastern Donbass region, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a video released to media on Thursday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021