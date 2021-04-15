IPL Scoreboard: DC vs RR

IPL Scoreboard: DC vs RRPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-04-2021 21:39 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 21:39 IST
Scoreboard from the IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals here on Thursday.
Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw c Miller b Unadkat 2 Shikhar Dhawan c Samson b Unadkat 9 Ajinkya Rahane c & b Unadkat 8 Rishabh Pant run out 51 Marcus Stoinis c Buttler b M Rahman 0 Lalit Yadav c Tewatia b Morris 20 Tom Curran b M Rahman 21 Chris Woakes not out 15 Ravichandran Ashwin run out 7 Kagiso Rabada not out 9 Extras (WD-5) 5 Total (For 8 wickets in 20 overs) 147 Fall of wickets: 1-5, 2-16, 3-36, 4-37, 5-88, 6-100, 7-128, 8-136 Bowling: Chetan Sakariya 4-0-33-0, Jaydev Unadkat 4-0-15-3, Chris Morris 3-0-27-1, Mustafizur Rahman 4-0-29-2, Riyan Parag 2-0-16-0, Rahul Tewatia 3-0-27-0. More PTI AT AT AT
