Life Comes Full Circle - Alumnus Donates Rs 1Cr for Improving Incubation at BITS Pilani

Mukesh Sharma, Founder of QA Infotech and Prometheus School, an alumnus of BITS has donated Rs. 1 Cr. towards improving incubation and innovation ecosystem at his alma mater. The funds shall be used towards building a state-of-the-art incubation facility at the upcoming 20,000 sq. ft. facility, which is being built at a cost of around Rs. 15 Cr., and shall be operational by Aug 2022.

Mukesh, who was ranked amongst India’s Top 100 Managers by the Forbes India and Great Manager Institute India in 2019 and 2020, was born and brought up in Pilani, and started his entrepreneurial journey right at the campus. His career has been an inspiration for both – the BITSians and the town of Pilani, and follows on the footsteps of some of the greatest business families from Shekawati region of Rajasthan, that is known for producing business empires.

“Mukesh exemplifies the belief in talent, entrepreneurship and hustle that BITSians are known for – his act of philanthropy to support BITSians is of great importance, and would be a symbol of perseverance, grit, and doing great work repeatedly with earnest efforts”, said Prof. Souvik Bhattacharyya, Vice-Chancellor, BITS Pilani.

Mukesh, whose father was a staff member at BITS Pilani, employed more than 1200 people at QA Infotech Software Services, with annual revenues of more than Rs. 250 Crores. With a keen sense of giving back to the society, Mukesh started Prometheus School, an International Baccalaureate (IB) school, at Noida with a mission to “create a community of curious, lifelong learners through compassion, collaboration and creative pursuits to achieve global sustainable goals.” He would like to bring school going students to visit BITS Pilani incubation facility to get inspired for taking up entrepreneurship as career option.

“BITS Pilani’s growth has always been central to Mukesh’s plan as along with his education, his venture also began on the campus. He has not only provided hundreds of internships and employed many BITSians, but also mentored young students in their careers. This is a huge success for our technology business incubator as the very beneficiary of the system, is taking the entrepreneurial ecosystem to newer heights,” said, Prof. Arya Kumar, Dean, Alumni Relations, who has been closely associated with Mukesh for past 15 years.

BITS Pilani in the recent past has announced a slew of contributions by Alumni towards its Incubation and Innovation Centre being built at the Pilani Campus. The institute believes that the facility will supercharge product-based innovation and provide a robust ecosystem to its student entrepreneurs, with many of them raising large funds for their startups from their hostel dorm, even before they graduate from their engineering program.

BITS Pilani, established in 1964, is an institution of eminence and offers undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral program in Engineering, Sciences, Pharmacy, and Management from its four campuses at Pilani, Goa, Hyderabad, and Dubai. It also offers Work Integrated Learning Programmes for working professionals. It has more than 150,000 alumni across the globe from its on-campus and WILP programmes.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)