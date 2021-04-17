Left Menu

Jamia Millia Islamia defers PhD entrance exams amid rise in coronavirus cases

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2021 17:46 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 17:46 IST
Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) on Saturday announced it would postpone the PhD entrance tests in view of an unprecedented surge in coronavirus cases in the national capital.

On Friday, Delhi recorded its highest-ever single-day COVID-19 figures as 19,486 cases and 141 deaths were reported, prompting Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to order setting up more coronavirus facilities and increase the strength of oxygen beds.

On Thursday and Friday, the city had recorded 16,699 and 17,282 cases, respectively. According to a notice from JMI, the tests that were scheduled to be held on April 20, 22, 24, and April 26 will be held at a later date.

''The Competent Authority, keeping in view of COVID-19 surge in Delhi and weekend Curfew imposed by Government of NCT of Delhi, has postponed the Ph.D. Entrance Tests which were earlier announced to be held on 20, 22, 24 and 26 of April 2021 till further orders,'' it said.

On Wednesday, the university had announced it will postpone the exams for Classes 10 and 12 exams at JMI schools scheduled to be held from April 15 following the Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) decision on Wednesday to cancel Class 10 exams and postpone Class 12 exams.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

