JEE Mains entrance exam postponed amid surge in COVID-19 cases

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2021 11:04 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 10:52 IST
''Given the current #covid19 situation, I have advised @DG_NTA to postpone the JEE (Main) – 2021 April Session. I would like to reiterate that the safety of our students & their academic career is @EduMinOfIndia's and my prime concerns right now,'' Nishank tweeted.

Engineering entrance exam JEE-Mains scheduled to be held from April 27-30 has been postponed in view of the COVID-19 situation, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced on Sunday.

''Given the current #covid19 situation, I have advised @DG_NTA to postpone the JEE (Main) – 2021 April Session. I would like to reiterate that the safety of our students & their academic career is @EduMinOfIndia's and my prime concerns right now,'' Nishank tweeted.

According to an official order by the National Testing Agency (NTA), ''looking at the present situation of COVID-19 pandemic and also taking into account the safety and well being of candidates and examination functionaries, it has been decided to postpone JEE-(Main) April session''.

''The revised dates will be announced later on and at least 15 days before the examination,'' the order said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

