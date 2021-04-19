Jindal Global Business School (JGBS) Launches Specialisation in Media, Entertainment & Sports with Student Immersion Experience at UCLA

Left Menu

PTI | Sonipat | Updated: 19-04-2021 11:20 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 11:20 IST
Sonipat 19 April, 2021: Jindal Global Business School at the O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) launches a new, year-long course titled Specialization in Digital Business Innovation in Media, Entertainment and Sports, which enables its students to spend a full summer doing an intensive cultural immersion experience at the iconic University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) campus in the United States. The new specialization was launched virtually in the presence of senior representatives including JGU Founding Vice Chancellor Prof. (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar and Prof. Rajesh Chakrabarti, Dean of Jindal Global Business School along with Mr. Jay Tucker Executive Director of the Center for Management of Enterprise in Media, Entertainment & Sports at Anderson School of Management, University of California Los Angeles (UCLA MEMES). Founding Vice Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University (Prof.) Dr. C. Raj Kumar, said, “This unique program is truly multi-disciplinary and fits in very well for students across all our BBA programs (the flagship BBA – General Management, as well as our new BBA Specializations in Business Analytics, Family Business and Financial Markets). JGU continues to be powered by a drive and imagination that looks beyond the current pandemic situation constraints, JGBS students will get the opportunity to gain international perspectives and benefit from cultural immersion experience on UCLA campus, scheduled for the summer of ’22, subject to conditions enabling safe travel and on-campus interactions. This cultural immersion is all the more exciting and relevant given the amazing opportunities to tap the wider Los Angeles ecosystem. Mr. Jay Tucker Executive Director of the Center for Management of Enterprise in Media, Entertainment & Sports at Anderson School of Management, University of California Los Angeles (UCLA MEMES) said: ‘We eagerly look forward to hosting JGBS students at UCLA campus for an immersive intensive 3-week cultural experience along with industry field trips, and interactions with expert guest speakers from sports, entertainment, media, and tech industries on digital business innovation issues. Students will benefit from an interesting blend of digital business insights applied in the context of the vibrant and high flux domains of media, sports, and entertainment industries.’(This video link highlights this summer immersion experience and the industry ecosystem networks that the UCLA Centre for MEMES offers: https://bit.ly/2OrvL8z ) Prof. Rajesh Chakrabarti, Dean of Jindal Global Business School said: ‘This innovative specialization showcases best practices including international perspectives and immersion experience, learning through deep industry involvement; via an effective blend of physical, digital, and experiential learning. It is designed to enable selected students to interact with and learn from Indian and international senior faculty and leading industry practitioners with expertise in data analytics, digital marketing, sports, entertainment, and media management.

