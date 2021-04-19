Left Menu

Youth world boxing: India assured of 4 medals

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2021 12:44 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 12:44 IST
Youth world boxing: India assured of 4 medals

Asian champion Vinka and Alfiya Pathan were among the four Indian boxers who progressed to the semifinals of the youth world championships for men and women in Kielce, Poland. Gitika and Poonam are the other two boxers to enter the last-four stage and have secured at least a bronze medal for the country.

All the four boxers put up scintillating performances in their respective quarterfinals bouts. Panipat boxer Vinka blanked her Colombian opponent Camilo Camela 5-0 in the 60kg category, while the 2019 Asian junior champion Alfiya (+81) also won by the same margin against Hungarian boxer Reka Hoffmann. Playing in the 57kg category, Poonam notched up an easy 5-0 win against Nazerke Serik of Kazakhstan to progress to the semifinals.

Gitika (48kg) produced another strong show as she dominated her opponent, Romania's Elisabeth Ostan, from the word go with precise punches and swift movement that saw the referee stopping the contest after the first round and declaring the Haryana boxer as the winner.

Another Indian woman in action, Khushi (81kg), lost her quarterfinal bout against Busra Isildar of Turkey.

In the men's section, Manish (75kg) and Sumit (69kg) made their way into the quarterfinals in their respective categories with identical 5-0 victories against Jordan's Abdallah Alaarag and Ladislav Horvath of Slovakia respectively.

Meanwhile, Akash Gorkha (60kg) and Vinit (81kg) couldn't progress further as they suffered defeats in their respective last-16 bouts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian hockey team is in good shape going into Olympics, feels young forward Shilanand

The recent performance against reigning Olympic champions Argentina shows that the Indian team is in good shape going into the Tokyo Games, feels young forward Shilanand Lakra.India won both their FIH Pro League fixtures in Argentina and tw...

S.Korea looks to ban internet file-sharing with N.Korea

South Koreas government on Monday said it had proposed a law to require its citizens to get official permission before using the internet to exchange digital material such as movies, music, scanned books, or artwork with anyone in North Kor...

Russia's reaction to Czech diplomat expulsions stronger then expected -Czech minister

Russias eviction of 20 Czech embassy staff in response to the Czech Republics expulsion of 18 Russian staff was a stronger-than-expected reaction and the government will consider further steps, acting foreign minister Jan Hamacek said on Mo...

COVID-19: Modi assures MP of oxygen, Remdesivir supply

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday assured full support of the Centre to the Madhya Pradesh government in meeting the requirements of oxygen, Remdesivir, and other resources to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chief Ministers Office sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021