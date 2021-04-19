Left Menu

Looser EU state aid rules for less developed regions to meet green, digital goals

"The new regional state aid guidelines adopted today will enable member states to support the least favoured European regions in catching up and to reduce disparities in terms of economic well-being, income and unemployment," European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 19-04-2021 15:34 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 15:34 IST
Looser EU state aid rules for less developed regions to meet green, digital goals

EU state aid regulators on Monday eased rules to allow EU countries grant more state aid to help less developed regions across the 27-country bloc achieve green and digital goals aimed at spurring economic growth. The European Commission said governments will be allowed to give investment incentives to these areas on top of a higher cap on the aid. Such areas are defined as outermost regions, border areas, areas in transition and areas experiencing a population losss.

The overall regional aid coverage will go up to 48% of the EU population from 47% previously. The revised guidelines will be effective Jan. 1, 2022. "The new regional state aid guidelines adopted today will enable member states to support the least favoured European regions in catching up and to reduce disparities in terms of economic well-being, income and unemployment," European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India to fund capacity boost at Serum Institute as vaccines run short - source

India is set to accept the Serum Institute of Indias SII request for a 30 billion rupee 400 million grant to boost its capacity to make the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, a government source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. SII, th...

BIF seeks reversal of hike in import duties on components, PCBAs; writes to DoT, finance ministry

Industry body Broadband India Forum BIF has approached the telecom department and the finance ministry seeking reversal of hike in import duties on components and PCBAs effected in recent Budget, saying the move will drive up the cost of ma...

Germany's Greens want to lead next government - Baerbock

The chancellor candidate of Germanys Greens said on Monday she wants to lead the next government after a September election in Europes largest economy, urging voters to help her ecologist party overtake the conservatives who lead in polls.W...

Hardik didn't bowl in IPL due to a shoulder niggle: Jayawardene

All-rounder Hardik Pandya did not bowl in the last three IPL games due to a shoulder niggle that he picked up during the final ODI against England, said Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene on Monday....we were looking forward for h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021