Sivasubramanian Ramann takes charge as SIDBI CMD
Prior to this appointment, Ramann was serving as Managing Director Chief Executive Officer of National E- Governance Services Ltd NeSL, Indias first information utility. Ramann is an Indian Audit Accounts Service IAAS officer of 1991 batch.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2021 17:06 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 17:06 IST
SIDBI on Monday said Sivasubramanian Ramann has taken charge as Chairman and Managing Director of the bank.
The appointment is for a period of three years from April 19, 2021, SIDBI said in a release.
Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) is the principal financial institution engaged in the promotion, financing and development of micro, small & medium enterprises. Prior to this appointment, Ramann was serving as Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of National E- Governance Services Ltd (NeSL), India’s first information utility. Ramann is an Indian Audit & Accounts Service (IA&AS) officer of 1991 batch. Prior to joining NeSL, he was the Principal Accountant General of Jharkhand from 2015-2016. He has also held the position of Executive Director in Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) while he was on deputation from the Government of India from 2006 to 2013.
Ramann has a bachelor's degree in economics and an MBA from Delhi University. His professional qualifications include LLB, MSc in Regulation from the London School of Economics, Certified Internal Auditor from the Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA), Florida and Post Graduate Diploma in Securities Law.
SIDBI said the organisation has a vision of serving the national missions of Aatmanirbhar Bharat with credit plus, digital delight and strengthened MSME ecosystem under Ramann's leadership.
