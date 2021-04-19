Left Menu

Sivasubramanian Ramann takes charge as SIDBI CMD

Prior to this appointment, Ramann was serving as Managing Director Chief Executive Officer of National E- Governance Services Ltd NeSL, Indias first information utility. Ramann is an Indian Audit Accounts Service IAAS officer of 1991 batch.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2021 17:06 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 17:06 IST
Sivasubramanian Ramann takes charge as SIDBI CMD

SIDBI on Monday said Sivasubramanian Ramann has taken charge as Chairman and Managing Director of the bank.

The appointment is for a period of three years from April 19, 2021, SIDBI said in a release.

Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) is the principal financial institution engaged in the promotion, financing and development of micro, small & medium enterprises. Prior to this appointment, Ramann was serving as Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of National E- Governance Services Ltd (NeSL), India’s first information utility. Ramann is an Indian Audit & Accounts Service (IA&AS) officer of 1991 batch. Prior to joining NeSL, he was the Principal Accountant General of Jharkhand from 2015-2016. He has also held the position of Executive Director in Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) while he was on deputation from the Government of India from 2006 to 2013.

Ramann has a bachelor's degree in economics and an MBA from Delhi University. His professional qualifications include LLB, MSc in Regulation from the London School of Economics, Certified Internal Auditor from the Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA), Florida and Post Graduate Diploma in Securities Law.

SIDBI said the organisation has a vision of serving the national missions of Aatmanirbhar Bharat with credit plus, digital delight and strengthened MSME ecosystem under Ramann's leadership.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Round 1 of Indian National Rally Championship 2021 pushed to June

With only three days remaining, the South India Rally, Round 1 of the Champions Yacht Club -- FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship 2021 has been postponed due to the second wave of COVID-19 and the resultant government regulations. The ...

Junk, emerging-market firms eager to borrow as further rates rise in sight

Junk-rated and emerging-market companies look set to raise record amounts of debt in coming months, urged on by bankers who advise taking advantage of funding markets before Treasury yields rise and push up borrowing costs.Februarys bond se...

FOREX-Dollar slumps to 6-week low, Bitcoin steadies after weekend drop

The dollar slumped to a six-week low against major peers on Monday, with Treasury yields near their lowest in five weeks, after the U.S. Federal Reserve reiterated its view that any spike in inflation was likely to be temporary. The dollar ...

Kerala to continue SSLC, Plus Two exams despite COVID-19 surge

Despite concerns over increasing COVID-19 cases, the Kerala government on Monday decided to proceed with the ongoing SSLC and Plus Two examinations in the state, adhering to strict health protocol and intense precautionary measures.The gene...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021