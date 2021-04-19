Left Menu

Indian Register of Shipping launches certification service

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2021 19:44 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 19:40 IST
Indian Register of Shipping (IRClass), an international ship classification society, on Monday launched a new service to provide certification of marine containers in accordance with IMO International Convention for Safe Containers (CSC), according to an official statement.

The statement further said Indian Register of Shipping has released guidelines on certification of containers. The guidelines were developed by the Rule Development & Associated Research team headed by N Girish.

IRClass has received authorisation from the government (Directorate General of Shipping) and other leading Flag Administrations towards the certification of containers.

The process includes review and approval of container design, assessment of production facility, prototype testing, inspection and testing during production and certification. Maintenance of certification is subject to periodic examination, it added.

