Himachal govt extends closure of educational institutes till May 1
The state Cabinet will meet on April 22 to take more decisions to contain the spread of coronavirus, he added. Thakur said special emphasis is being laid on providing better health care and other facilities to the patients under home isolation.PTI | Shimla | Updated: 19-04-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 22:33 IST
Keeping in view the coronavirus spread, the Himachal Pradesh government on Monday extended the closure of all educational institutes till May 1, according to a statement.
Earlier, the state government had ordered the closure of the educational institutes till April 21. Presiding over a meeting to review the coronavirus situation, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur issued the fresh orders.
The faculty at schools, colleges and universities are not required to come on their duty, the CM said. The state Cabinet will meet on April 22 to take more decisions to contain the spread of coronavirus, he added. Thakur directed officials to enhance the bed capacity in hospitals. He said steps will be taken to ensure proper availability of oxygen and the medical staff in the state.
The CM said the bed capacity will be enhanced at the Nerchowk medical college, IGMC-Shimla, Zonal Hospital, Dharamshala, Tanda medical college and and other hospitals. He said health workers will be posted in appropriate number for care of coronavirus patients. Thakur said special emphasis is being laid on providing better health care and other facilities to the patients under home isolation. The vaccination drive has been speeded up and so far, 11.46 lakh people have been given the first dose, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jai Ram Thakur
- Cabinet
- Himachal
- Thakur
- Nerchowk
- Dharamshala
- IGMC-Shimla
- Zonal Hospital
- lakh
ALSO READ
Cong 'propaganda' on CAA fails to cut ice with people in poll-bound Assam: Anurag Thakur
Dharamshala MC polls: Anurag Thakur for BJP's triple engine govt
Himachal civic polls: 12 pc polling in first two hours in Dharamshala, 13 pc in Palampur
Himachal Pradesh: Voting underway for municipal corporation polls in Dharamshala
Himachal civic polls: 40 pc polling in Dharamshala till 2 pm, 49 pc in Palampur